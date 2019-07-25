RYAN, Thomas (Tom, Pop, Tony). Born August 25, 1923. Passed away peacefully in his 96th year on July 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospice. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pat) and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sr. Beverley Parkinson r.s.m., Esme and Richard Shutte, Brian (deceased) and Annette Parkinson, Philip and Judy Parkinson and Shelly and Brett Green. Much loved Pop of Charmaine and Mike, Karan and Omid, Stephen and Rachael, Allan and Marie, Nicole and Jeff, Trent and Debbie, Josh and Cassandra and Hannah. Great Pop of Bella, Jordan, Jade, Greg, Lara, Brie and Damien, Owen, Shaun, Will, Joe and Isabel. Great-Great Pop of Jaxson. Much loved and dearly missed, he will be forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care of Pop and support of our family. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Mercy Parklands Chapel, 12 Umere Cres, Ellerslie, Auckland, 1pm Friday 26th July 2019 prior to interment at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice, 61 College Hill, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, would be gratefully appreciated. Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019