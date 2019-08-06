|
MAHONEY, Thomas Richard (Tom). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 4th August 2019 surrounded by family. Devoted husband to Annette. Beloved father of Robert, Steven, Thomas and Tristan. Special Father in Law to Kelly, Alessandra and Fernanda. Cherished Grandad to Nina, Jade, Eddie and Stella. Resting now, not forgotten. The family expresses their sincere gratitute to all Tom's carers and medical professionals. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 3.00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019