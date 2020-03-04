|
LEWIS, Thomas Raymond. Died in the care of Waipuna Hospice 1 March 2020, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Maree Lewis (nee Bragg) of Te Puke, and father of Kathryn Clark, Cushla Lewis (died June 2019) and Vaughan Lewis; loving father-in-law of Emma Lewis, and grandfather of Erica Rickard, Michael Clark and Samuel and Eleanor Lewis; great-grandfather of Noah and Aiden Rickard and Ryder and Delilah Clark. A service of thanksgiving for the life of this hard-working and busy man will be held at St. John Baptist Anglican Church on Saturday 7 March at 11am, followed later by a burial at the Old Te Puke Cemetery. "Remembered always with much love". The family extends grateful thanks to all who have helped us to care for Tom, especially the staff at Waipuna Hospice, and suggest a small donation for Hospice rather than funeral flowers. A donation box will be available at the church. Communication to the Tom Lewis Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020