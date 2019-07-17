|
GREEN, Reverend Monsignor Raymond Thomas. On July 15, 2019 peacefully at St. Joseph's Home, Little Sisters of the Poor, Herne Bay, aged 92 years. Loved and respected Priest of the Diocese of Auckland. Dearly loved son of the late Frederick and Dorothy, brother of Orma and Noel (both deceased). Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Special cousin to Joyce. "May he rest in peace." Vigil Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Christ the King, 260 Richardson Road, Owairaka on Thursday evening 18 July at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Highway, Pakuranga on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11.30am. The Funeral then leaving for the Panmure Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019