|
|
|
McCARRISON, Thomas Ralph (Ralph). Passed away peacefully on 18th September 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shona and beloved brother of Ian. Much loved father of Christine and Joe, Fiona and David, Alison and the late Mark. Loved and respected grandfather of Matthew, Megan, Emma, Braden, Campbell, Thomas, and Lily. Great grandad to Alexis, Brodie, and Catherine. With gratitude to the very caring staff at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village. A memorial service will take place when current restrictions are lifted. Communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020