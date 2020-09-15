Home

Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
More Obituaries for Thomas QUIRKE
Thomas (Tom) QUIRKE

Thomas (Tom) QUIRKE Notice
QUIRKE, Thomas (Tom). Regt No 37783 Pvte 1st Bttn NZ Regt, Malaya. Peacefully on Sunday, 13th September 2020 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Margeret (Edith). Much loved father and father in law to Teresa, Peter and Donna (Perth). Cherished Grandad to Liam, Kelsey, Courtney, and Ryan, and Great Grandad to four. A service for Tom will be held at South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Wednesday, 16th September 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2020
