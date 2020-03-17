|
GOLDIE, Thomas Peter (Pete). After an amazingly brave fight Pete passed away Sunday 15th March 2020, aged 75, at Tauranga Hospital. He is now at peace. Dearly loved husband of Jan, loved father of Kim and Peter, Carl, Tina and Clayton, loved step father of Amy and Lance. Loved Poppa of Jack, Acacia, Quinn and Jacob. A celebration of Pete's life will be held at the Citizens RSA Club Te Puke, 179 Jellicoe Street, Te Puke at 1:00 pm Thursday 19th March 2020. In lieu of flowers donations to the Pukehina Beach First Response would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020