KAVANAGH, Thomas Patrick Percival (Tom). Passed away peacefully in the early hours of 26th December 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen, much loved Dad and Father-in-law of Lloyd and Silvana, Julie, John and Ness, Patrice and Michael, and cherished Granddad of Grace, Tom, Alex and Chris. In lieu of flowers donations for Camp Quality, may be left at the service. "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven." Ecclesiastes 3:1 A service for Tom will be held at St Andrews Church, 85 Queen Street, Waiuku on Tuesday 31st December at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019