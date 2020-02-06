|
|
|
McIVER, Thomas Patrick (Tom). Passed away peacefully at home on 4 February 2020 surrounded by family and friends, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Helen. Adored and respected father of Diane (deceased) and Eric and father in law to Maree. Treasured grandfather of Lucas and Jamie, Brad and Emma, and Louise and Ryan, beloved great grandfather of LJ, Chael, Boyd, Ember, Arlo and Levi. Best mate/Gin buddies with Sandy and Diane and the late John. A celebration of Toms life will be held at the Matamata Rugby Club, Tainui St, Matamata on Monday 10th February at 1:00pm followed by burial in Matamata Cemetery. Messages to the McIver family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 6, 2020