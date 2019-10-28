|
DONALDSON, Thomas Owen (Tom). Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital on the 26th October 2019; Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband to Bev. Much loved Dad and father in law to Jeff and Sandra, Pete and Jo, Mike and Shelley, Sue and Ed, John and Kath, Catherine and Sean. Loved Grandad of his fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. "Sadly Missed" Donations to the Tokoroa St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Tom will be held at the The Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street on Wednesday, the 30th of October at 10:30 AM followed by a private cremation South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019