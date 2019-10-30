Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Thomas Neil JOHNSON

Thomas Neil JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Thomas Neil. 25 April 1939 - 27 October 2019. Passed away peacefully aged 80 years. Beloved Husband of Jean and Loving father and father in law of Kim, Dale, Lee and Vince Cocurullo. Special Grandpa of Jasmine, Amber, Connor and Rohan. A celebration of Neil's life will be held on Saturday the 2nd November 2019 at Newberrys Funeral Home, Corner of Moody Avenue and Kamo Road, Whau Valley, Whangarei commencing at 1pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to Newberrys "Johnson Family" PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
