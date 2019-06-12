|
HARPER, Thomas Neil (Neil). Passed away on 7 June 2019. Precious husband of Cecily. Much loved brother of Sue and Andrew, father, father-in-law and grandfather of Elizabeth, Sarah, Paul, Alice, Dawn, Laura and Jono. A celebration of Neil's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Friday 14 June 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice North Shore. www.hospicenorthshore.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
