Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas HARPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Neil (Neil) HARPER

Notice Condolences

Thomas Neil (Neil) HARPER Notice
HARPER, Thomas Neil (Neil). Passed away on 7 June 2019. Precious husband of Cecily. Much loved brother of Sue and Andrew, father, father-in-law and grandfather of Elizabeth, Sarah, Paul, Alice, Dawn, Laura and Jono. A celebration of Neil's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Friday 14 June 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice North Shore. www.hospicenorthshore.org.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.