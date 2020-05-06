Home

Thomas Melvyn (Tommy) PROCTER

Thomas Melvyn (Tommy) PROCTER Notice
PROCTER, Thomas Melvyn (Tommy). Regtl No. 18630 RNZN. On Monday 4th May 2020, at Mary Shapley Care Home, Whakatane, aged 70. Father and father in law of Johnathan and Nik. Grandfather of Nate and Jordie. Big brother of Leslie, Jenny and Meagan. In accordance with the current restrictions, a private burial at Kawerau Cemetery has been held. Communications please to the Procter family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or a tribute may be left at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020
