|
|
|
ROSS, Thomas McGregor (Tom). Born April 08, 1932. Passed away on October 27, 2020. Died peacefully at Summerset by the Sea, Katikati. Dearly loved husband of Jill and much-loved father of Grant & Linda, Terry & Janette, Deb & Bryan, Lisa & Matt. Loved grandfather of Jack, Maddy, Jess & Keren. A Requiem Mass will be held for Tom on Friday 30 October 11.00 am at St Pius Catholic Church, Beach Road, Katikati followed by interment at the Katikati Cemetery. A special thanks to all at Summerset who cared so well for Tom.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020