Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Pius Catholic Church,
Beach Road,
Katikati
Thomas McGregor (Tom) ROSS


1932 - 2020
Thomas McGregor (Tom) ROSS Notice
ROSS, Thomas McGregor (Tom). Born April 08, 1932. Passed away on October 27, 2020. Died peacefully at Summerset by the Sea, Katikati. Dearly loved husband of Jill and much-loved father of Grant & Linda, Terry & Janette, Deb & Bryan, Lisa & Matt. Loved grandfather of Jack, Maddy, Jess & Keren. A Requiem Mass will be held for Tom on Friday 30 October 11.00 am at St Pius Catholic Church, Beach Road, Katikati followed by interment at the Katikati Cemetery. A special thanks to all at Summerset who cared so well for Tom.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
