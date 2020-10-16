|
|
|
BLOMFIELD, Thomas Maxwell (Max). Born December 21, 1922. Passed away peacefully October 14, 2020 at St Andrews Village. Beloved husband of late Frankie. Father and father-in-law of Gill and Catherine, Lynn, Tim and Barbara. Grandfather of Naomi and Anthony, Katrina, Joshua and Natalie, Craig and Cara. Great-grandfather of Harrison, Grayson, Murphy and Sofia. A service will be held at Morrison Funeral Directors 79 Line Road, Glen Innes 2pm Thursday 22nd October
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020