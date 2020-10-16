Home

Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Thomas Maxwell (Max) BLOMFIELD


1922 - 2020
Thomas Maxwell (Max) BLOMFIELD Notice
BLOMFIELD, Thomas Maxwell (Max). Born December 21, 1922. Passed away peacefully October 14, 2020 at St Andrews Village. Beloved husband of late Frankie. Father and father-in-law of Gill and Catherine, Lynn, Tim and Barbara. Grandfather of Naomi and Anthony, Katrina, Joshua and Natalie, Craig and Cara. Great-grandfather of Harrison, Grayson, Murphy and Sofia. A service will be held at Morrison Funeral Directors 79 Line Road, Glen Innes 2pm Thursday 22nd October
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
