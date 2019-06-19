|
|
|
MURRAY, Thomas Lund (Tom). Peacefully on June 15, 2019, aged 81 years, at North Shore Hospital. Dearly loved father and father in law to Paula, Fiona, Kim and Sean. Beloved Granddad of Eric, Georgia, Molly, Max and Abbie. You will be sorely missed and leave a huge gap in the hearts of the family and community. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Ward 11 North Shore Hospital. Service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Schnapper Rock, Auckland on Friday 21 June at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice or The Leukaemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More