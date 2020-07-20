|
TUBMAN, Thomas Leslie. Tom passed away at Tauranga Public Hospital on 16th July 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny ("B"). Loved father to Paul, Cheryll (deceased) and Ian, Lisa, Shelley and Tony, Toni and Tony, Leah and Mark, and Baz. Proud Poppa of 17 grandchildren. Your strength and courage is an inspiration to us all. We loved you more deeply than you will ever know. Following a private cremation, a Memorial gathering will be held for Tom at Waihi Rugby Club, Kenny Street, Waihi on Sunday, July 26th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made online to the Stroke Foundation www.stroke.org.nz/donate
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2020