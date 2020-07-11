|
PALLAS, Thomas Knowles (Tom). Tom passed away peacefully at Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier on 17 April 2020 aged 96. Loving husband of the late Patricia (Pat). Loved father of Ian and Wayne; father-in-law of Catherine, Pa to Gregory and Sam, and Grace. Special thanks to the caring staff and residents at Selwyn Village. A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at St Matthew in the City, corner Hobson and Wellesley Streets, Auckland on Saturday 18 July at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020