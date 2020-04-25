|
|
|
PALLAS, Thomas Knowles (Tom). On April 17, 2020 passed away peacefully at Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier aged 96 years. Loving husband of the late Patricia (Pat), loved father of Ian and Wayne. Father-in-law to Catherine, Pa to Gregory and Sam and Grace. Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will be held, and a memorial service will take place at St Matthew in the City at a date to be advised. Special thanks to the caring staff and residents at Selwyn Village where Tom has resided for 15 years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020