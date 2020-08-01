Home

Thomas Kelso (Tom) McDONALD

Thomas Kelso (Tom) McDONALD In Memoriam
McDONALD, Thomas Kelso (Tom). In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law and pop who left us one year ago on 02 August 2019 aged 74 years. Born 05 May 1945 Bannockburn, Scotland. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. We think of things you used to say and all that you would do. These keep us all reminded of the happy times with you. Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. We miss you so much and treasure all the precious memories. Remembered with love, Linda, David and Kelly, Scott, Amanda, Sam and Evie.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
