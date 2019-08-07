|
MCDONALD, Thomas Kelso (Tom). On Friday 2nd August 2019, Tom passed away peacefully at his home with his family around him aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Linda. Beloved father of David and Scott, father-in-law of Kelly and Amanda. Cherished Pop of Sam and Evie. A service will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 43 Queen Street, Pukekohe, on Friday 9th August 2019 at 11am. He will be laid to rest at Heights Park Cemetery in Pukekohe. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franklin Hospice or the SPCA would be appreciated. Please direct messages to Waters Funerals Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019