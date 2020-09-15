Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato 3283
07-827 7649
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Trinity St Pauls Union Parish
43 Queen Street
Cambridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Keith (Keith) ROGERS


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Thomas Keith (Keith) ROGERS Notice
ROGERS, Thomas Keith (Keith). Born 13 October 1932. Passed away peacefully on 13 September 2020. Originally from North Wales, formerly of Auckland and now Cambridge. Beloved husband of Beverley (Bev), devoted father of Elwyn (Al) and Gwilym (both of Auckland). Treasured granddad of James (Wellington), Christopher (Auckland), Rhiannon and Hayden Morris (Wellsford) and Tegan (Auckland). Special great-grandad of Lowri Morris (Wellsford). Loved friend and stepfather of Greg and Sara Dearsly (Auckland), and Nicola (Nicky) and Richard Ismay (Cambridge). Adored step-grandad of Jordan Dearsly and Kristina and Rebecca Lobb (all of Auckland), and Evie, Logan and Elliot Ismay (Cambridge). A Celebration of Keith's life will be held at Trinity St Pauls Union Parish, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge on Saturday 19 September at 1:00pm. Communications to Keith's family C/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge 3434. "To be born Welsh, is to be born privileged, not with a silver spoon in your mouth, but music in your blood and poetry in your soul."



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -