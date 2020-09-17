Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peter's Cathedral
Hamilton
Thomas Joseph QSM MUIR


1923 - 2020
MUIR, Thomas Joseph QSM. Born 17 November 1923 Eureka, born into a large and close Waikato family. Beloved husband of Shirley and father to Christine, Diane (deceased) and Carol. Much loved Brother, Granpa and Great Granpa, cousin, uncle and friend. Naval man, (Royal NZ Navy Service No.10320) long term Lion, Master Builder, maker of many iconic Hamilton buildings (1949-1987) historian extraordinaire, and an avid consumer of news. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Cathedral Hamilton Saturday 19 September at 1pm. All correspondence for the Muir family C/- Pellows Funeral Directors, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
