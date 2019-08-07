Home

Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Thomas John MARTIN Notice
MARTIN, Thomas John. Peacefully passed away on 3 August 2019, aged 86 years. "Reunited with his true love and now safe in the arms of Jesus". Dearly loved husband of Dulcie (Deceased). Much loved father of Beryl and Kevin Rolsten (Rotorua), Pauline and Warren Neal (Kawerau), Janice and Russell Emery (Kihikihi), and Roslyn and Kerry Day (Perth, Western Australia). Loved grandfather of eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Tom's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 9 August 2019 at Fenton Park Bible Church, 40 Ward Avenue, Rotorua at 11am followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha. All communications to The Martin Family PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
