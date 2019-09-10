Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas DONOHUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas John (Joe) DONOHUE

Add a Memory
Thomas John (Joe) DONOHUE Notice
DONOHUE, Thomas John (Joe). Passed away peacefully on 6th September 2019, in his 72nd year. Loved father and grandfather of Kim, Alex, and Aria. Loved brother, and uncle of Helen, Clarry, Katy, Georgina and family. A private cremation has been held. To celebrate his life there will be a gathering at the Oasis in Parakai at 3pm on Friday the 13th September. All communcations to Kim at 7 Stanley St, Eketahuna or Helen at 10A Pitchell St, Blenheim.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.