DONOHUE, Thomas John (Joe). Passed away peacefully on 6th September 2019, in his 72nd year. Loved father and grandfather of Kim, Alex, and Aria. Loved brother, and uncle of Helen, Clarry, Katy, Georgina and family. A private cremation has been held. To celebrate his life there will be a gathering at the Oasis in Parakai at 3pm on Friday the 13th September. All communcations to Kim at 7 Stanley St, Eketahuna or Helen at 10A Pitchell St, Blenheim.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019