Thomas James GERRARD


1941 - 2020
GERRARD, Thomas James. Born May 01, 1941. Passed away on August 13, 2020. Beloved father of Antonia, Michaela and Cassandra. Treasured brother of Marie, Joe and Sheila. Adored grandfather to Xavier, Keisha, Helena and Scarlett-Rose. Cherished uncle to Patricia, Dominic, Brigid, and Siobhain. A huge part of Tom's life was Rosmini College where he was principal for 35 years. Tom received the NZ Order of Merit for services to education in 2012 and was immensely proud of the academic and sporting achievements of the school as well as the catholic character and community spirit exemplified by pupils past and present. Tom cherished his friendships and felt blessed to have so many good friends. He was a great man, who lived a great life and was a great dad. In view of the restrictions we will hold a small private gathering but will organise a memorial to properly celebrate his life at a later date with details to be advised on Rosimini Facebook page. "Arise and go now Dad, forever loved, forever missed".



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
