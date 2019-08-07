|
LANGDON, Thomas Jackson. 20 January 1929 - 5 August 2019. Peacefully at Whakatane Hospital surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Betty. Much loved Dad of Susan; Paul and Jill; Murray and Del. Adored Poppa of Garnett and Ruth, Alan and Hannah; Adam, Kate and Anna; Lukas and MacKenzie. Special "Uncle Tom" to many. A celebration of Tom's life will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane, on Friday 9th August at 11am. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Whakatane Hospital and the HCNZ caregivers for their wonderful care and support. Communications please to the Langdon family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019