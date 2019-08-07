Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas LANGDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Jackson LANGDON

Add a Memory
Thomas Jackson LANGDON Notice
LANGDON, Thomas Jackson. 20 January 1929 - 5 August 2019. Peacefully at Whakatane Hospital surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Betty. Much loved Dad of Susan; Paul and Jill; Murray and Del. Adored Poppa of Garnett and Ruth, Alan and Hannah; Adam, Kate and Anna; Lukas and MacKenzie. Special "Uncle Tom" to many. A celebration of Tom's life will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane, on Friday 9th August at 11am. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Whakatane Hospital and the HCNZ caregivers for their wonderful care and support. Communications please to the Langdon family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.