CUMMINGS, Thomas Hoole (Tom). Passed away peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on Friday, July 26, 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Maureen. Much loved father of Grant (and Shona), Brent (and Brett), Lynne (and Barry). Beloved grandpa of Constance (and Eddie), Michael, and Toby. Treasured son of the late Ethel and Thomas Cummings (snr), brother of the late Margaret, Harold, Robert, William, and Dorothy. Special thanks to the caregivers at Presbyterian Support, Hospice South Canterbury, and Dr John Fanning. A service for Thomas will be held in Betts Chapel,33 North Street, Timaru on Saturday 3 August,at 1:30pm. All messages to the Cummings family, C/O P O Box 772 Timaru,7940. Betts Funeral Services Timaru
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019