Thomas JAKEMAN
Thomas Henry JAKEMAN

Thomas Henry JAKEMAN Notice
JAKEMAN, Thomas Henry. Passed away at Middlemore Hospital on 29th November 2020, aged 76. Dearly loved husband of the late Maggie. Loved father of Belinda, Lulu, Anthony and their partners. Loved grandad and GG to all his grandchildren and great grandson. Companion of Hangi. Thomas is lying at his home 31 Ward Street, Pukekohe. A farewell service will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, tomorrow Wednesday at 11am followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
