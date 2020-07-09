Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Matamata Club
Rawhiti Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas HEDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Henry (Tom) HEDGE


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Thomas Henry (Tom) HEDGE Notice
HEDGE, Thomas Henry (Tom). Sunrise 3 September 1932 - Sunset 7 July 2020. Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital surrounded by his wife and family. Dearly loved husband of Colleen for 61 years. Adored father and father in law of Christine and Rob, Gaye, Mark and Tina, Rodger and Clare. Much loved grandfather to his 13 grandchildren and partners. Loving playmate to 20 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at Matamata Club, Rawhiti Avenue on Saturday 11th July at 11am followed by burial in Matamata Cemetery. Messages C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -