HEDGE, Thomas Henry (Tom). Sunrise 3 September 1932 - Sunset 7 July 2020. Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital surrounded by his wife and family. Dearly loved husband of Colleen for 61 years. Adored father and father in law of Christine and Rob, Gaye, Mark and Tina, Rodger and Clare. Much loved grandfather to his 13 grandchildren and partners. Loving playmate to 20 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at Matamata Club, Rawhiti Avenue on Saturday 11th July at 11am followed by burial in Matamata Cemetery. Messages C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2020