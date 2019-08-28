Home

Thomas Henry (Tommy) DEERY

Thomas Henry (Tommy) DEERY Notice
DEERY, Thomas Henry (Tommy). Passed peacefully in the presence of his loving mokopuna Te Awatea after a long illness on Sunday 25 August 2019. Survived by his loving wife Sally and tamariki Sean, Paora, Theresa, Michael and Philomena. Loved and cherished brother of Francis, Joe, Sean, Gerard, Mary, Margaret, Sally, Philomena. Dad is lying in state at home and a service will take place on Thursday 29 August 2019 at The Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson at 2pm. May St. Patrick guard you wherever you go, and guide you in whatever you do- and may his loving protection be a blessing to you always.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
