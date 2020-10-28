|
ALLISON, Thomas Henry. Born May 22, 1938. Passed away on October 26, 2020, at Waitakere Hospital after a short battle with cancer courageously fought aged 82. Loved eldest son of the late Tom and Sylvia. Loved brother and brother in law of Peter and Heather, and Noelene and Gary Coldicutt. Loved father and friend of Leilani and Jason and Grandad of Jade and Ashton. According to Toms wishes a private cremation is being held. He never failed to try.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020