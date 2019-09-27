|
O'MEARA, Thomas Gregory. Passed away on 26th September 2019, Sadly missed by his partner Rosie Paratene and daughter Ann-Marie Rose O'Meara. Thank you Tom for giving me the time of my life and the love that you had for me and our daughter "Love You". RIP my darling. A Service will be held at Waters Funerals, 426 Great South Road, Papatoetoe on Monday, the 30th of September at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Foundation, PO Box 24042, Royal Oak.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019