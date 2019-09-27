Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waters Funerals
426 Great South Road
Manukau City, Auckland
09 278 8742
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'MEARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Gregory O'MEARA

Add a Memory
Thomas Gregory O'MEARA Notice
O'MEARA, Thomas Gregory. Passed away on 26th September 2019, Sadly missed by his partner Rosie Paratene and daughter Ann-Marie Rose O'Meara. Thank you Tom for giving me the time of my life and the love that you had for me and our daughter "Love You". RIP my darling. A Service will be held at Waters Funerals, 426 Great South Road, Papatoetoe on Monday, the 30th of September at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Foundation, PO Box 24042, Royal Oak.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.