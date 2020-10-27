Home

Thomas Gordon (Tom) JONES

JONES, Thomas Gordon (Tom). On Saturday 24th October 2020 Tom passed away at home. Aged 82 years. Loved husband of Anne. Loved Father of Lance and Amanda, Megan and Richard and Lewis and Haleigh. Loved and appreciated Grandad of Madeleine, Alice, Harry, Angus, Nicholas and Alexander. A private family cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Wednesday 28th October at 1.00pm in the Woodlands Estate Function Room, Whitikahu Road, Gordonton. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Waikato may be made online at https://www. hospicewaikato.org.nz/ donate-online or left at the service. All communications to the Jones family C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors. 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
