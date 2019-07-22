Home

Thomas Gordon (Gordon) FRENCH

Thomas Gordon (Gordon) FRENCH Notice
FRENCH, Thomas Gordon (Gordon). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019 at Mary Shapley Retirement Village, in Whakatane. Dearly loved husband of the late Stella. Loved father and father-in-law of Colleen and Max Scott and Wendy and Alan Law. Much loved 'TG' of Hayley and Erin Scott and Brandon, Jessica and Cameron Law. Gordon lived a very full 88 years. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at the Whakatane Liberty Centre, Wairaka Rd, Whakatane on Wednesday 24th July at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane, or may be left at the service. All communications to the French Family c/- P.O. Box 2070, Whakatane 3159.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019
