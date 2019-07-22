|
FRENCH, Thomas Gordon (Gordon). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019 at Mary Shapley Retirement Village, in Whakatane. Dearly loved husband of the late Stella. Loved father and father-in-law of Colleen and Max Scott and Wendy and Alan Law. Much loved 'TG' of Hayley and Erin Scott and Brandon, Jessica and Cameron Law. Gordon lived a very full 88 years. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at the Whakatane Liberty Centre, Wairaka Rd, Whakatane on Wednesday 24th July at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane, or may be left at the service. All communications to the French Family c/- P.O. Box 2070, Whakatane 3159.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019