FLEMING, Thomas Godfrey. 12 September 1955 - 7 October 2020 "The Totara has fallen" Tom passed away suddenly, on 7th October 2020, in Western Australia. Son of Te Whanaupani (Barney) (deceased) and Holmes James (Red) (deceased) Fleming. Beloved husband of Kath, and adored father and father-in-law of Jamie and Marcus, Brooke, Rod, and Paige. Cherished Papa to Josh, Lockie, Brodie, Marley, Dallas, Manaia, and Phoenix. Well respected and loved oldest brother to Jamie (dec) and Ailsa, Gerald, and Trish, Bronwen and Shane, Brigitte, and Tom, Gay and Phil, Murray, and Kylie, and all his nieces and nephews. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service to honour and celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date. If you would like to email a condolence message, please send to: [email protected] gmail.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020