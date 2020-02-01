Home

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Patricks Church
Huapai
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart College Chapel
250 West Tamaki Road
Glendowie
Thomas Gerard (Tom) DAVIS

DAVIS, Thomas Gerard (Tom). Passed away on January 30, 2020. Our beloved Tom left us on Thursday 30 January 2020, at home with his family. Cherished husband of Elizabeth (Liz). Proud father and father-in-law of Greg, Michael and Kathleen, Amanda and Craig Tolley and Kathryn O'Neill. Devoted Pop to Reuben, Tess, Henry, Ryan, Oliver and Joanna. You could always bet on Tom, we sure backed a winner! A Requiem Mass to celebrate Tom will be held at Sacred Heart College Chapel, 250 West Tamaki Road, Glendowie at 11am on Saturday 8th February. Rosary Vigil at 7pm on Friday 7th February at St Patricks Church, Huapai. Messages can be sent to Waterford on Hobsonville Point Village, 84 Buckley Ave, Hobsonville, Auckland 0616
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
