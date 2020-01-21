|
MCCANN, Thomas George (George). Former Barber of Waiuku, passed away at home on Tuesday 14th January 2020. Much loved husband of Jackie, and father of Tracy. A service for George will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Friday 24th of January at 3pm. As this will be a cremation and scattering of ashes on his favourite beach, donations to the SPCA in lieu of flowers are greatly appreciated. PO Box 43-221, Mangere, Auckland, 2153.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020