Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Grahams Chapel, West Street
Tuakau
Thomas George (George) MCCANN

Thomas George (George) MCCANN Notice
MCCANN, Thomas George (George). Former Barber of Waiuku, passed away at home on Tuesday 14th January 2020. Much loved husband of Jackie, and father of Tracy. A service for George will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Friday 24th of January at 3pm. As this will be a cremation and scattering of ashes on his favourite beach, donations to the SPCA in lieu of flowers are greatly appreciated. PO Box 43-221, Mangere, Auckland, 2153.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
