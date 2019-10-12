|
|
|
MAYNE, Thomas Frederick (Tom). At Atawhai Rest home, Napier on 8 October 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved husband to the late Dawn, Father and Father in law to Catherine and the late Graeme, and the late Bruce, Grandfather to Scott and Malissa and proud Great Grandfather to Hayley, Hannah and Greer. A private cremation has been held for Tom. Messages c/o Webster Family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019