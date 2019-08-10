|
HARDIMAN, Thomas Francis Charles. Peacefully on 9 August 2019 at St Margarets Hospital. Beloved husband of Heather, dearly loved father and father in law of Elizabeth and Brad, John and Deborah, proud Grandad of Emma and one yet to be born. Your brave struggle is over and we will miss you dearly. Rest in Peace. Rosary will be recited in Holy Cross Church (Hall), Lavelle Rd, Henderson on Tuesday 13 August at 7.30pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the above Hall on Wednesday 14 August 2019 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the Church Hall. Our grateful thanks are extended to the staff of St Margarets for their care and compassion over the past months and to the team at West Auckland Hospice for their support for the past 2 years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019