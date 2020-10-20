Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis Of Assissi Catholic Church
306 Willoughby Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas KEANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Donaldson (Tom) KEANE

Add a Memory
Thomas Donaldson (Tom) KEANE Notice
KEANE, Thomas Donaldson (Tom). Peacefully at The Booms Lodge, Thames on 19th October, 2020; in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend for the past 60 years of Maureen. Much loved Dad of Larry and Andrea, Brian and Alison, Martin and Nikki, Dione and Terry. Cherished Poppa of Dylan, Nicole, Madison, Charlotte, Joshua, Daniel, Adam, Eddie, Ruby, Darcy, Hunter, Corbin, Georgia, Mitchell and Great-Poppa of 6. Ar dheis D? go raibh a anam Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Tom will be held at St Francis Of Assissi Catholic Church, 306 Willoughby Street, Thames, on Friday 23rd October at 11:00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages: [email protected] nz 'Taking A Well Earned Rest'



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -