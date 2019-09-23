|
AITKEN, Thomas Dawsett. Flying Officer RNZAF NZ421311 WWII, 26 February 1942 - 27 June 1945. Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital Monday 16 September 2019, aged 96. Most loved and loving husband of Noeline of 65 years. Loving father of Geoffrey, Bruce, Shirley and Rodney, and uncle of Bill Earl. Grandad of 10, great-grandad of 18, and great-great-grandad of two. Loved and respected by those who knew him. Will be sadly missed. A service to farewell Tom will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 27 September, 12.30pm. All communications to the Aitken Family c/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019