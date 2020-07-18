|
ASPINWALL, Thomas David (David). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Thursday 20 July 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Adored husband of Shirley. Cherished dad of Sue and Kevin, father-in-law to Adrian and Sylvia. Grandad to Jackson and Hugo. Beloved brother to Jeannette. Thank you for the life, love, laughter and the cherished memories. We will never forget you and you will live on in our memories forever. A celebration will be held on Thursday 23 July at 3.30pm in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funerals Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020