Thomas Charles (Tom) PERRETT

Thomas Charles (Tom) PERRETT Notice
PERRETT, Thomas Charles (Tom). Regtl No. 300707, Private. On Monday, 30th September 2019, peacefully, at Patrick Ferry House. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Iris, loved father of Sandra and stepfather of Maxine. Loved grandfather and great grandfather of Tamason, Jacqueine and James and their families. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Saturday, the 5th of October 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Patrick Ferry House for their loving care. All communications to "The Perrett Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
