|
|
|
HICKMOTT, Thomas Charles. Passed away peacefully at Edmund Hillary on 20 October 2020, aged 87. Loved husband of Wendy for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Bryce and Karin, Donna and Greg, Mark and Philippa, and the late Joanne. Grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 3 plus. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday 7 November at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Edmund Hillary who cared for Tom so beautifully. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation www.neurological.org.nz would be appreciated. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020