Thomas Charles (Tom) BLUNDELL

Thomas Charles (Tom) BLUNDELL Notice
BLUNDELL, Thomas Charles (Tom). Pvt NZ Artillery, Reg 457089 - North Africa, Italy and J Force, WWII. Passed away peacefully on Monday 21 October 2019, at Lifecare Cambridge Hospital and Resthome, aged 96. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Warwick and Gill, Adrienne and Steve (Australia), Shane and Maria. Loved grandfather to Hayden, Clayton, Nicky, Brendon, Toni, Shae, Rory and Tala. Much loved by all of his great grandchildren. The family would like to convey our huge thanks to the staff at Freeman Court, Te Awamutu and Lifecare Cambridge. "Finally got the old Norton over the line." A service for Tom will be held at The NZ Timber Museum, SH 1, Putaruru, on Tuesday 29 October, at 11.30 am In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, 387 Roche Street, Te Awamutu or left at the service. All communications c/- the Blundell family 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
