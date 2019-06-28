Home

Thomas Charles Alfred (Tom) PEEBLES

Thomas Charles Alfred (Tom) PEEBLES Notice
PEEBLES, Thomas Charles Alfred (Tom). Peacefully on Wednesday 26 June 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Pat, and the late Heather. Cherished father of Janette, Christopher (deceased) and Kay (daughter-in-law), and their partners Debbie, and Shaun. Grandfather of Matthew, Nicholas, Veronica, and special friend of Diana. "Forever in our hearts". Special thanks to management and staff at Erin Park for their loving care. Please join with us for a celebration of Tom's life which will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Saturday 29 June at 11.00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be left in the chapel.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 28, 2019
