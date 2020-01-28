Home

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Hyundai Marine Sports Centre, home of the Royal Akarana Yacht Club
8-10 Tamaki Drive
Okahu Bay
Thomas (Tom) BRICKLEBANK


1942 - 2020
BRICKLEBANK, Thomas (Tom). Born June 18, 1942. Passed away suddenly on January 25, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Diane, father to David and Gina and father-in-law to Kimberley and Chris. A loved brother to Louise, Frank and the late Stuart. A most treasured Poppa Tom to Holly, Hugo, Daniel, Eliza and Ivy. Friend to many. A unique and special man who was taken too soon. You have given many memories to cherish and you will be so sadly missed. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 2pm on Friday, 31 January at the Hyundai Marine Sports Centre, home of the Royal Akarana Yacht Club, 8-10 Tamaki Drive Okahu Bay, Auckland 1071.
