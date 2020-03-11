|
|
|
HUGHES, Thomas Brian (Brian). Peacefully on Saturday 7 March 2020. Dearly beloved husband of June. Dearly loved father of his three girls, Tracey, Natalie and Rebecca. Respected father-in-law of Jim (deceased), Ross, Chris and Greg. Cherished Grandad of Jane, Liam, Siobhan, Andrew, Imogen, Clare and Isaac. Remembered with love. A service for Brian will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Friday 13 March at 2.30pm. No flowers by request.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020