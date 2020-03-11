Home

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:30 p.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St John's Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Thomas Brian (Brian) HUGHES

Thomas Brian (Brian) HUGHES Notice
HUGHES, Thomas Brian (Brian). Peacefully on Saturday 7 March 2020. Dearly beloved husband of June. Dearly loved father of his three girls, Tracey, Natalie and Rebecca. Respected father-in-law of Jim (deceased), Ross, Chris and Greg. Cherished Grandad of Jane, Liam, Siobhan, Andrew, Imogen, Clare and Isaac. Remembered with love. A service for Brian will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Friday 13 March at 2.30pm. No flowers by request.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
