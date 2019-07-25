|
|
|
DARRINGTON, Thomas Basil (Tom). Born in England 8 March 1927. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on Tuesday 23 July 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen, and Life Partner of Jill Brown. Father and father-in-law of Julie and Michael Burns, Helen and Colin King. Grandpa to Richard and Philip and their partners Kirsten and Fabienne. Grandad to Nadine and Brett, Tristan Darcy and Michelle, Vincent, Jordan and Odessa. Great Grandad of Tyrone, Preston, Austen, Noah and Kaila. Will be sadly missed by Suzanne and Richard, Andrew, Phillip and Angela, Emma, Alexandra, Miquela, Che, Julia, Liam, Maverick the cat and Sox the dog. A funeral service for Tom will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd Tauranga on Friday 26 July at 1.00pm. A Memorial Service will be held at All Saints Church Howick, Auckland next week, details to be advised. Communication to the Darrington Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019